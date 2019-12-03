Takht: Get Ready For A Massive Battle Of Supremacy Between Ranveer Singh & Vicky Kaushal In Karan Johar’s Directorial

Karan Johar’s directorial venture Takth is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The speculation about the film getting shelved were going on for a long time but Karan Johar shunned these rumours by sharing a few snaps from the pre-production process of the film. Now, the director has finally kickstarted the shoot of the film as well.

Takht boasts of an impressive ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and the audience cannot wait to see them on the big screen. But will make your wait even more difficult is the possibility of seeing Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal battle it out for supremacy.

Yes, you read that right! Based in the Mughal era, Ranveer will essay the role of Shah Jahan’s eldest son Dara Shikoh while Vicky will be stepping into the character of Aurangzeb. And as the history goes, the two characters will reportedly be locking horns on the celluloid for the throne.

Well, seeing these two talented actors battling it out for the Mughal throne on a Karan Johar set is sure going to be a treat.

Apart from Takht, Ranveer will entertain his fans with Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83‘. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev in the film whereas his wife, Deepika Padukone will play his on-screen wife as well. Ranveer will also be seen in Yash raj Films’ Jayesh Bhai Jordaar and will make a cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.

As for Vicky, he is currently shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s biographical film on freedom fighter Udham Singh. The film is titled as ‘Sardar Udham Singh‘. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship. The film marks both Vicky’s and Karan’s debut in the horror genre.

