When Nargis Fakhri Confessed To Doing Bollywood Films Because “They Don’t Have Sex Scenes”

Nargis Fakhri shot to stardom after the success of Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar featuring her alongside Ranbir Kapoor in lead. However, the actress has been missing from the silver screen for a while now. But, well wait! There was this one time where Nargis had confessed to being a part of Bollywood films only because they did not have sex scenes in them!

Yes, the actress has said that. Speaking to former adult star Brittni De La More, Nargis said that she would never do anything that goes against her ethics, morales or something that does not align with her school of thought. Which is why Nargis even confessed to rejecting a magazine cover shoot for the famed Playboy magazine despite being offered huge money for it.

Speaking in the interview, Nargis is heard saying, “When I was modeling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls, they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. I was like Playboy is so huge and the money was so much! But I said no.”

It was on the same lines that Nargis further went on to say, “I was very happy to work in Bollywood because they don’t have sex scenes. I was so happy that I did not have to get naked in front of the camera.”

On the professional front, the last Bollywood film that Nargis was a part of was Riteish Deshmukh starrer Banjo which also featured ABCD fame Dharmesh Yelande. The film was touted as a musical tribute to rappers living in Mumbai’s ghettos.

