When Radhika Apte Was Continuously Offered Sex Comedies, Termed ‘Seductress’!

Radhika Apte has time and again been in the news and her intimate scenes that have grabbed the eyeballs multiple times now. Recently, her nude scenes from The Wedding Guest alongside Dev Patel were storming the internet, and now the actress is opening about how she was offered sex comedies soon after her strip scene in Badlapur.

For the unversed, Radhika Apte in Varun Dhawan’s Badlapur strips in a scene in order to protect her husband. Soon after the movie released, the actress shares that she was offered mostly such roles, including sex comedies.

Radhika recently graced We The Women event and shared about it all when asked about the kind of films she has previously rejected. She began as, “Comedy franchise films and sex comedies. I was offered a sex comedy after I did Badlapur.”

“Because I stripped and I had done a short film, Ahalya, they said ‘you are constantly playing the role of a seductress.’ I said, ‘can you tell me where’? They said Ahalya and Badlapur. I have been rejecting so much work. I don’t know if it is good for me or no,” she further shared.

Meanwhile, the actress gave major fashion goals with her outfit at the Emmy Awards 2019, where his web series Sacred Games, and Lust Stories was nominated.

Radhika, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her role in Lust Stories, made a statement at the red carpet of the award gala, held in New York on November 25, in a well-sculpted Iris van Herpen gown. The multilayered look with delicate patterns and structural elements created a hypnotic effect.

