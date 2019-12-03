Panipat: Here’s How A Tragedy Connected Arjun Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat has been in the headlines since the past few weeks. The actors are busy promoting their films and during the same Arjun revealed how a tragedy connects him and Dutt, and how he was not confident to star opposite him and shoot the battle sequence.

Panipat stars Arjun as the Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali. The film will have two lock horns with each other. According to the trailer, the two have many battle sequences and combats where they face each other.

Talking about the same and how the tragedy of losing their mothers just before their first films binds them, Arjun said, “I was not nervous. I was just confident that I will not be able to face a legendary personality like Sanjay Dutt on-screen, playing my opponent. But credits to the director (Ashutosh) for treating both of us like the characters and not Bollywood stars. This really eased the scenario for us. Both Sanjay and I lost our mothers before our first films, and tragedy connects you in a unique way. When I saw Sanju, I cried and realised I was not the only one who has had to deal with things.”

Panipat is based on the third and the most spoken about war in the history of Maratha. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and will have Kriti play Parvati Bai, wife of Peshwa Sadashiv Rao. The film also stars veteran actors including Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl. It is set to hit the big screens on December 6, this week.

