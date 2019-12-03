Randeep Hooda Rushed To The Hospital From The Sets Of Salman Khan’s Radhe

The sets of Salman Khan’s 2020 Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has become a hotbed for news. The latest update being. Actor Randeep Hooda who plays the antagonist in the film has injured himself on the sets of the film while shooting for an action sequence and below is all you need to know about the same.

Randeep recently on the sets of Radhe got injured, where he suffered a slight dislocation and was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. The incident took place two days ago and the actor is doing fine and is in a good state now.

Radhe has been in the news for several reasons, recently we heard that the makers have roped in special Korean stunt artist to master the stunt department. The film is an official remake of the Korean dram The Outlaws.

If speculations are to be believed, Radhe is an action-packed drama and will have four to five action sequences which will include smoke fight, gunshots, hand to hand combat and the much loved Salman going shirtless in a fight. The scene this time will have Randeep face Salman.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe also stars Disha Patani alongside Salman and Randeep. Set to hit the screen on Eid 2020, Radhe has become of the most anticipated projects.

Talking about Randeep, the Highway actor alongside Radhe also has Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Aaj Kal is set to hit the big screens on February 14, 2020.

