John Abraham On Accusations Of Only Doing Patriotic Films: “It’s Clear To Me That I’m A Patriotic Person…”

John Abraham has certainly been associating himself with some amazing content-driven films right from Vicky Donor to Madras Cafe and most recently Parmanu. And now, John Abraham has given credit to his producer status for being able to venture into different avenues and genres of cinema.

Revealing that he now feels stronger and in a more powerful space after turning producer. Speaking about the same to Hindustan Times, the Dhishoom actor has been quoted saying, “By becoming a producer, I’ve put myself in a position to back as well as be a part of different kinds of cinema. Earlier, I couldn’t do it because I didn’t have a choice. But when I became a producer, I decided that I’m going to speak my voice and tell the stories that I want to. That’s why I’ve done films like Vicky Donor, Madras Café, Parmanu and Batla House. This is the space that I really enjoy as an actor-producer.”

Meanwhile, many have been accusing John Abraham of adding a flavour of patriotism to his films to make them a success. Lashing out at all these naysayers, John said, “See, I love my country a lot. You can say that I’m obsessed with India. But it’s clear to me that I’m a patriotic person, and not nationalistic. Nationalism or being nationalistic is loving everything about your country, irrespective of what it does. And patriotism is when you love everything about your country because of its virtues, but at the same time, you also have the capability of criticizing things that are not right.”

On the professional front, John Abraham has an interesting line up of films with Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga, a sequel to his 2018 hit Satyamev Jayate 2 and Attack alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

