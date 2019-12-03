From Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur To Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games 2 – List Of Baddies Who Ruled In 2019

The year 2019 has been a great year for the audience, who were seeking entertainment, as the makers of several web series have presented the viewers with great characters. One of the most iconic characters of 2019 is ‘Kaleen Bhaiya‘ from ‘Mirzapur’. The audience was in awe of the character when the show was unveiled and it remains of the most loved character of 2019.

Then came ‘Ganesh Gaitonde’ from ‘Sacred Games 2‘ which again captivated the audience to another level where the audience was left enthralled with the character.

Now the year will end with another iconic character much-awaited ‘Bhaisaab’ from ‘Inside Edge 2‘.

The makers of Inside Edge 2 are all set to unveil the mysterious character Bhaisaab aka Aamir Bashir from the show and it will surely win your hearts.

The show created an uproar amongst the fans showcasing the never before mind games and politics that went in the world of cricket.

What’s interesting to know is that good scripts have changed the audience’s perspective of who the real hero is. With characters such as ‘Kaleen Bhaiya‘ aka Pankaj Tripathi, ‘Ganesh Gaitonde’ none other ‘Nawazuddin Siddiqui’ in ‘Sacred Games 2‘ and now ‘Bhaisaab’ in ‘Inside Edge 2’ one fact can be deduced i.e. these characters are the real heroes who steal the show with their spectacular and Baddie roles.

The most common similarity between these characters are that they are all very powerful. ‘Mirzapur 2‘ was based around drugs, guns and breaking the laws which were in the hands of Kaleen Bhaiya, a mafia don who ruled Purvanchal region in Uttar Pradesh. ‘Sacred Games 2’ the dialogue says it all ‘apun ko lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai‘ said by ‘Ganesh Gaitonde’ who makes a call to Mumbai Police and tell them to save the city in 25 days. ‘Bhaisaab’ who has been kind of omnipresent in Season 1, nobody has seen him.

The character of ‘Bhaisaab’ has already raised the alacrity of the audience as people have an image of Bhaisaab in their heads. The audience is excited to witness the character on-screen on December 6, 2019.

