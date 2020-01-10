JNU Violence: Smriti Irani Takes A Dig At Deepika Padukone, Says, “It Was Not Unexpected To Us”

While actress Deepika Padukone is being praised for lending her support to the on-going protest against the JNU violence, the actress has also faced a huge backlash. There is a chunk of celebrities who have already condemned her move, joining the brigade is the Union Minister Smriti Irani who has criticized the actress for taking the side of people who are against the nation.

For the unversed, it was on January 5 when masked goons entered the Jawaharlal Nehru Campus in Delhi and started beating students and vandalizing the place. The act triggered a nationwide protest. It was January 7 when we saw actress Deepika, coming on ground zero and lending her support to the students. This was considered that the actress has chosen her side and has decided not to support the government.

Smriti Irani who is a BJP member and also the Union Minister was present at the conclave held by the Indian Express. When she was asked about Deepika supporting the JNU students, she said that she can’t deny her freedom to stand by the Tukde Tukde Gang.

She said, “It’s Deepika Padukone’s freedom to stand next to people who say Bharat Tere tukde honge.”

“It was not unexpected to us that she was going to stand with people who want the destruction of India. She sided with people who hit girls on their private parts with lathis. I can’t deny her that right. She made her political affiliation known in 2011 that she supports the Congress Party. If people are surprised by this, it is because they didn’t know. There were a lot of admirers of hers who have just discovered her position,” added Smriti.

Meanwhile, Deepika’s new film Chhapaak released today and the film is also facing backlash due to her move.

