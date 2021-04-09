While Johnny Depp may have gotten a reputation of being a problematic figure to have onboard (thanks to the libel controversy), no one can take away the fact that he is an amazing artist. As numerous rumours of his trying to make the cut, and securing his place are printed each day, there have forever been speculations that Robert Downey Jr has wished to get the star for Sherlock Holmes 3.

When first out, the news had created waves and fans were very excited to see Depp in the Sherlock Holmes’ detective universe. But no update came post that and it looked like it was a dead speculation. But turns out that is not the case and the buzz is still very much alive. As per the grapevine, Downey Jr is still very much interested and below is all you need to know about the same.

Johnny Depp was in a Libel trial against a leading tabloid that has called him a wife-beater referring to his alleged behaviour with ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor who fought for the same finally lost and had to face the heat of the fire. From then, he had to bid goodbye to his hit franchise Fantastic Beast that is gearing up for a third part. It was also said that the studio does not want to be associated with him, and he was also snubbed from all the possible casting coups.

Another actor to have faced somewhat similar faith as Johnny Depp was Robert Downey Jr. The actor had to face media trials and was once blacklisted by almost all the studios until Mil Gibson offered an olive branch and elevated his career yet again. Turns out Downey Jr is seemingly returning the favour to the universe. As per We Got This Covered, the former Iron Man is still hoping to bring Johnny on board for Sherlock Holmes 3.

The tipster says that Robert Downey Jr still is interested and that he has no plans to snub his good friend Johnny Depp. Only the future will tell if this turns out to be true.

