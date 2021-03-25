Avengers: Endgame released back in 2019 and the memories are still afresh in our hearts. The kind of adrenaline rush we all felt watching the film was unforgettable. While promoting, Men In Black: International, Chris Hemsworth opened up on fans fat-shaming Thor’s character in Avengers: Endgame.

Do y’all remember Thor’s belly from the Endgame? That was one of the hottest discussing topics among all the Marvel fans and they couldn’t let go of it.

For the unversed, after Thanos snapped and billions of people disappeared from the planet in Avengers: Infinity War, later in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor went into depression and started consuming alcohol on a regular basis, grew his hair and the drastic change in his look wasn’t very well received by the fans.

In a conversation with Variety, Chris opened up about fans fat-shaming his character and said, “I think that was a perfect description of where Thor was in his life at that time. I love that version of Thor. There’s a vulnerability to that character and to that version that I think we hadn’t seen before. He was going through some hard times, and that’s his physical expression of that. I think he embodied that. The first time I read the script, I loved the fact that he went, ‘This is who I am, this is how I’m feeling, this is what I’m doing.’ I think it’s fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth is currently shooting for the upcoming part of the Thor franchise which is Love And Thunder. Directed by Taika Watiti, the film stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in pivotal roles.

Love And Thunder happen to be the fourth part of the franchise and is scheduled to release in early 2022.

What are your thoughts on Chris Hemsworth addressing fat-shaming accusations by fans? Tell us in the comments below.

