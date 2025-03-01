Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is often in the news for several reasons, and he is once again trending for welcoming his 14th child with partner Shivon Zilis. Musk is the CEO of Tesla, Inc., founder and CEO of SpaceX, owner of X (formerly Twitter), and co-founder of companies like Neuralink, The Boring Company, and OpenAI. The netizens have some amusing responses to this. Scroll below for the deets.

There have been a lot of controversies about Musk. He has been reportedly accused of neglecting former partner Grimes. She sent an SOS post asking him for help with the medical condition of one of their kids. An influencer, Ashley St Clair, also claimed to have given birth to the world’s richest man’s baby a couple of months back. Musk reportedly did not even address that, and now this.

According to media reports, including People magazine, Elon Musk, 53, welcomed his fourth child with his current partner, Shivon Zilis. Zilis made the big reveal via X post on Friday, and it is a boy, the couple’s second son. Ziliz wrote, “Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much ♥️.”

Elon Musk posted a red heart emoji under Shivon Zilis’s post. However, she did not mention when their son was born. This is reportedly Elon Musk’s 14th child. The internet was on the roll after this news came out.

One of the users wrote, “Where does he find the time? I mean…”

Another person wrote on X, “wait ? another one? Im totally losing track.”

Followed by, “More IVF… apparently he can’t get it up without a small room and some magazines.”

“His fears of a population decline are real,” quipped one netizen.

Another person said, “Gross whos stupid enough to sleep with this stupid fool another con artist at his game Deceiving the public and government for more money and more ugly kids.”

One person wrote, “hes going to keep having children until one of them likes him.”

One stated, “At this point, he could have his own baseball team…”

A user joked, “Musk is on a roll.”

“This is just creepy and bizarre,” wrote one person.

Another suggested, “You need to stop & do the vasectomy.”

A user joked, “This space cowboy should repopulate on Mars.”

And, “He is soooo gross!! “

Check out Zilis’ post here:

Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much ♥️ — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) February 28, 2025

