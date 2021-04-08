In a recent chat, WWE superstar Seth Rollins surprised one and all as he said that Hulk Hogan isn’t a great human being. Interestingly, Rollins put Hogan ahead of Shawn Michaels, who is his all-time favourite.

Every pro-wrestling fan knows that it’s Hogan who made WWE a household name. He single-handedly pushed the promotion to new heights. His Hulkamania was a thing during the Golden Age era. He was the biggest box office attraction then and Rollins has full respect for that.

Speaking on Complex Sports Podcast, Seth Rollins said, “Shawn’s my favourite. Shawn’s my favourite wrestler of all time, but we’re talking about contributions to WWE and what they’ve meant to the business. If it were up to me, in that situation, I would scratch Hogan off that sucker probably. But again, if we’re just talking not the kind of human being you are but we’re talking about your contributions as a wrestler to the company, okay, Hogan was responsible for everything that happened after the late ’80s.”

Seth Rollins further stated that for him, Hulk Hogan isn’t a nice human being. For the unversed, Hogan has been part of several controversies. Be it- s*x tape leaked in 2015 to racist remarks, WWE legend had been in news for mostly negative reasons. Also, he has always been questioned for his not-so-good attitude towards others.

“Look, Hulk’s always been really nice to me, but that doesn’t make him a great human being,” Rollins added.

Meanwhile, back in December, Seth Rollin and his fiancée Becky Lynch were blessed with a baby girl. Becky had proclaimed about her newborn daughter through Instagram. She shared a cute picture featuring her and Rollins’ hand clutching the hand of a baby. If the picture wasn’t enough to excite fans, Becky even revealed her baby’s name. She captioned her post as “Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew.”

