Manoj Bajpayee is one of the best Indian actors. He has been in incredible movies like Satya, Pinjar, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, among many others. This week, the actor has his first theatrical release of 2024 with ‘Bhaiyya Ji’. The actor has made an interesting revelation about his thoughts on Christopher Nolan movies and Oppenheimer.

Many Indian actors rave about Hollywood directors and their movies. On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee has something interesting to say. The Family Man star revealed that he doesn’t understand Christopher Nolan’s movies.

Manoj Bajpayee on Christopher Nolan Movies

In an interview with BeerBiceps, the Bhaiyya Ji star said, “I struggle to understand the concept of time; I am still trying to learn, read and understand it… Toh phir Oppenheimer mujhe zyada samajh aati (maybe I would have understood the film better if my concept of time and physics was clear).”

Christopher Nolan’s movies often deal with stories related to time and space. Some of his classics are Inception, Interstellar, Tenet, Dunkirk, and the 2023 film Oppenheimer. In the same interview, Manoj Bajpayee mentioned that he is disturbed by the concept of war.

While talking about Nolan’s 2017 film ‘Dunkirk’, the Silence 2 actor said, “I did a film called LOC, and even then, I was bothered while shooting it. The whole concept of war is (disturbing) because people die. They kill each other. It is disturbing. You must talk to soldiers on sensitive borders, they would tell you about it. One day, I asked a soldier, ‘Do you talk to the soldier on the other end,’ and he replied, ‘Yes. When there is a ceasefire, we do talk.’ I then asked, ‘What happens then when it sops? His answer was, ‘If I don’t kill them, they will kill me.’ The energy of a war is different. There is an atmosphere of world war across. The thing that terrifies me the most is the prospect of a world war. I feel we stand at the brink of it, bhagwaan na kare woh ho.”

Meanwhile, after Bhaiyya Ji, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man Season 3. It is one of the most loved Hindi series in which Bajpayee plays a spy named Srikant Tiwari. Directed by Raj and DK, the spy thriller series also stars Priyamami, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, and others. The actor also has two movies in his line-up: Despatch and The Fable.

