Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited film of 2021 Indian 2’s shoot got delayed and postponed several times due to various reasons. Following an unfortunate accident on the sets, fans expected that the shooting will be resumed soon. Now the makers are facing yet another hurdle.

Advertisement

As the second wave of coronavirus pandemic gripped the country, several sectors, including the film industry were worst affected. Shootings of films were halted. In wake of the situation, several filmmakers volunteered to slash their remunerations.

Advertisement

Makers of the Indian 2 wanted director Shankar to slash down the production costs but the filmmaker did not agree to this. Reportedly, the film has been kept on hold for more than a year. The shoot of Kamal Haasan starrer was supposed to be finished by the last march, but Shankar decided to go ahead with another film instead of finishing Indian 2. This created a rift between the producer and the filmmaker.

As per Pinkvilla, the producers of the film, Lyca Productions moved the Madras High Court seeking a ban on the filmmaker to direct any other film before the completion of the Kamal Haasan starrer. Now the High Court has instructed the Producer and Shankar to come together and hold discussions to sort out the issue.

On the other hand, Times Of India reports that Shankar will be reshooting actor Vivekh’s portions. Following the unfortunate demise of the comedian-actor, the filmmaker has now decided to find a replacement for the late actor’s role.

Reportedly, it was a dream for the actor Vivekh to share screen space with Kamal Haasan. His dream finally came true after 30 years, and he acted as a police officer in ‘Indian 2’. But his portions in the film are not yet completed.

It is also worth pointing out that Kamal Haasan and Shankar are reuniting for several years for the film. While Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will be the leading ladies, Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music.

Must Read: Vijay Sethupathi & Vetri Maaran – Two National Award Winners Collaborate For Viduthalai, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube