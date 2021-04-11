Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil has been riding high on the success of his recent films Joji and Irul. The 38-year-old has been getting a positive response from his fans all across the country for his performances in both the film. In a recent interview, he opened up on playing the bad guy opposite Kamal Haasan in Vikram. Read to know the scoop below.

Ever since the global pandemic began, digital films have been doing pretty well for the stars. And Fahadh has had three back to back digital releases amid the pandemic.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Fahadh Faasil spoke about C U Soon’s digital release and said, “And there was C U Soon which was released digitally towards the beginning of the lockdown. It’s just a coincidence that so many films have come one after another.”

Talking about Irul and his character in the film, the actor said, “It didn’t work out the way we had planned it. So many things went wrong. I admit it didn’t turn out the way we had planned. But a section of the target audience still liked it.”

When it comes to differentiating between digital and theatrical platforms, Fahadh feels they aren’t mutually inclusive and said, “Joji and Irul were made specially for the OTT platform. They wouldn’t have worked so well in movie theatres. My next release Maalik which is about state-border politics is designed specially for the movie theatres. I believe the OTT platform and theatre business have separate identities, separate lives.”

Fahadh Faasil is also planning a bigger version of C U Soon for the silver screen and said, “It will be made on a different scale, a much bigger canvas and it will be shot on outdoor locations. The digital version of C U Soon was shot entirely indoors.”

When asked if he’s working with the superstar for his next film, the Joji actor said, “Yes it’s true I am working with him (Kamal Haasan) for the first time in a film entitled Vikram. I’ve been asked not to speak about my role or the film. But no, I am not playing the villain.”

All the best, Fahadh Faasil. We can’t wait to see you on the silver screen soon!

