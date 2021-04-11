Vakeel Saab Box Office Day 2: Pawan Kalyan comeback film – after almost three years – leaves an impact at the box office. Vakeel Saab – the Telugu remake of the Hindi courtroom drama PINK, worked wonders on Day 1 and its numbers on Day 2 are equally impressive.

While many films struggle to earn moderately at the box office, the PK starrer has raked in quite a bit. Though it wasn’t as high as that of the opening day, the film’s Saturday’s collection drop is a regular occurrence in Telugu films. Read on to know how much the film earned on Day 2.

As per the reports coming in, Vakeel Saab performed well on Day 2 and collected a nett of approximately 15-17 crores. This drop is a regular occurrence with Telugu films. With yesterday’s net collection, the film has already amassed a total around 54 crores nett in two days which is commendable.

The two-day approx figures in Nizam / Andhra is reported to be in the range of 47-49 crores net mark with Vakeel Saab earning around 33-35 crores nett on day one and 15-17 crores nett on day two there.

The collections on Day 3 (Sunday) should also fall in the same range as that of Day 2 (Saturday). If the film earns the same today, the first-weekend box office collection of the Pawan Kalyan starrer will be around 70-72 crores nett.

Produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects LLP, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink. It is directed by Venu Sriram and stars Pawan Kalyan alongside Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla as the leading ladies. It also features Prakash Raj and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

