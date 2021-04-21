The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has hit the country really hard. All the sectors, including the entertainment industry, are worst affected by the pandemic. Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, which was supposed to be released on July 30, is facing a roadblock.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is an upcoming Indian romantic drama. The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in the film.

Advertisement

While most of the film’s shoot is completed, the makers had decided to reshoot some of the scenes. Bollywood Hungama reports that the shoot of the film came to a halt because Prabhas’ make-up man has been tested positive for COVID-19. A source said, “The shoot was supposed to take place yesterday in Hyderabad. However, just before the filming was to commence, it came to light that lead actor Prabhas’s make-up man tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, the makers decided to indefinitely cancel the reshoot.”

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will also be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush. The film’s shoot was supposed to take place in Mumbai but the lockdown-like restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government led to postponing the shoot. The film is touted to have heavy VFX and Prabhas will be seen in the role of Lord Rama and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Kriti Sanon will play the role of Sita and Sunny Singh will be seen as Laxman.

Recently, Sunny Singh has opened up on preparing for the role of Laxman in Adipurush. “As a child, I had watched Ramayan along with my parents. I didn’t focus much on the characters but the story was enough to keep me invested. Now that I’m going to essay the character of Laxman, I have re-watched the whole Ramayan with complete focus on Laxman which helped me learn about his mannerisms, body language and a lot more about the clothes, accessories they put on,” he said to news agency IANS.

He also said, “My character demands knowledge of archery and that is what I’m learning as a part of my prep. I have had fun learning this new activity, getting the postures right, the level of concentration you need is unfathomable in order to perform it. The whole learning process has been just amazing.”

Must Read: Samantha Akkineni Swears By This Super-Affordable Ayurvedic Skincare Ingredient For Fresh & Glowing Skin

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube