Prabhas is India’s top superstars today who became a household name after Baahubali across the country. Known for his stupendous action films, did you know he was actually seen to be a romantic hero in South India before he became a Pan-Indian superstar since Baahubali. Before his upcoming period-drama romance film, Radhe Shyam, here are a few films of the actor that you can watch to see his romantic side:

DARLING

This 2010 film was a hit romantic comedy starring Prabhas in the lead with Kajal Aggarwal. Directed by A. Karunakaran, the film showed the story of two childhood friends of fathers who are best friends but are separated when when moves out of the country. Once Prabhas’ lover returns to India, both of them soon discover their love for each other as they face multiple obstacles before being able to reunite and get married.

VARSHAM

Varsham is a romantic-action film starring Prabhas, Trisha and Gopichand directed by Sobhan which was a big blockbuster at the box office. The lead, Prabhas falls in love with the girl he meets during a train journey after both of them dance in the rain. At the same time another powerful landlord falls in love with the girl and the story pursues difficulty for the two to get together as the father of the girl causes misunderstandings to get her married to the richer landlord but in the end, after more hardships that ensue, the lovers end up reuniting.

MIRCHI

Mirchi is a romantic drama starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty which was one of the highest grossing Telugu films of the year 2013. In this, a girl falls in love with a boy after he helps her from some goons and manages to win the hearts of her family with his good deeds. The girl’s uncle poses him with a task to defeat their rival’s son only to then realise that he is the rival’s son himself. Prabhas then explains how peace never comes with enmity and the two lovers reunite in the end.

With Prabhas having given us such blockbusters films in the romance genre, we are definitely in for a treat to see him back in the genre with a period-drama romance after a whole decade.

He looks super attractive in the latest poster of Radhe Shyam released on the 13th of April. Prabhas can be seen looking dapper in a vintage avatar wearing a brown turtle neck sweater with dark green check pants and a brown leather strap watch, melting our hearts with an adorable chuckle as he stands in front a picturesque view. All his fans, especially the girls have been more than excited ever since the motion poster of the film to see their Darling return with romance as Vikramaditya in this one.

With Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde set to release on the 30th of July, the India superstar also has Salaar, Nag Ashwin’s next with Deepika Padukone and Adipurush, along with Radhe Shyam in the pipeline.

