Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil’s new film “Joji” is being appreciated since it dropped recently on a digital platform. The National Award-winning actor says he is never worried about the reactions his films might receive.

“I am not worried about my films working or not. When it doesn’t work it hurts, but for me it’s the process which is exciting, to identify a film and work on it. You like an idea, you go to the shoot and then you improvise and finish shooting, and your fight is whether you have done justice to what you initially conceived. It is a constant fight,” Fahadh Faasil tells IANS.

The actor, who has earned appreciation for his work in films such as Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Bangalore Days and Kumbalangi Nights among others, says he is always thinking about how to make his work be better.

Fahadh Faasil said, “Even when your film works, you think that there are so many things you could have done and there are so many things that you missed out on. This process is never complete, and I am in love with the process which you are exploring. You are dealing with human emotions, you are trying to understand people better. I like love this aspect of my job and I want to do this as long as I can.”

So what are the qualities he looks for in a script? Fahadh Faasil said, “I want it to be as real as looking out of the window. I need that connect and need to believe that it happened somewhere, and to approach it honestly. What I have constantly tried to do is to do real stuff.”

The actor’s last release, Joji, premiered on Amazon Prime Video recently.

