Actor-comedian Vivek’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the south film industry. Several films stars including Khushbu Sundar Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj have been tweeting and expressing their tribute to the actor. Now, superstar Rajinikanth has penned a heartfelt note offering his condolence to Vivekh’s family.

Rajinikanth and Vivekh had previously worked together in Shankar’s 2007 superhit action film Sivaji: The Boss. The two have even worked in 1993 Uzhaippali, and 1987 film Manathil Urudhi Vendum. The Superstar took to Twitter and wrote, “Chinna Kalaivaanar, social activist and my close friend Vivek’s demise has broken my heart. The days when I worked with him for the film Sivaji are unforgettable. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.” Take a look at the tweet below:

The comedian-actor breathed his last on the early hours of Saturday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Friday after he complained of uneasiness. The report came after the actor received his first shot of COVID 19 vaccination on Thursday at a government hospital.

Vivekh even urged everyone to do the same after getting vaccinated. Apart from being an actor, he is also known for his social activities. Often, he has advocated planting trees. He was also one among the first celebrities to spread awareness during the time of crisis like COVID 19 and dengue. He was also a huge fan of late President APJ Abdul Kalam and made it a point to follow Kalam’s dreams by offering financial aid to several students. The demise of Vivek is considered to be a huge loss for the Tamil film industry and for Tamil Nadu state.

