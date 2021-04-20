Samantha Akkineni is a skincare junkie and if you’re her fan, you would know. The 33-year-old Instagram feed proves that not only does she love skincare but all things organic. The Super Deluxe actress swears by an ayurvedic ingredient for her glowing skin and can you guess what it is? It’s none other than sandalwood.

Sandalwood is one ingredient that has been practised in Ayurveda for thousands of years and has the utmost importance in our day to day life.

Samantha Akkineni recently revealed on her Instagram story that she swears by sandalwood for her skincare because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Sandalwood is obtained from wood and is one of the most expensive woods in the world.

Although, for skincare you don’t really need a lot of it. A little amount of the same does wonders to your skin. You can mix it with a face pack or with a night cream and use it regularly for better results.

“Firstly I love my glowy skin, although sometimes I get asked if I need a tissue to wipe the sweat off my face,” says Samatha Akkineni.

There’s a wide range of sandalwood products available in the market these days from affordable to high-end brands selling it.

Here’s a simple sandalwood face pack recipe that you can try at home:

Mix sandalwood powder with orange peel powder

Add rose water to the powder

Make a fine paste of the same and apply evenly on your face

Let it rest for 10-15 minutes on your face and wash it off with lukewarm water

Use it twice a week for better results.

From pores to skin texture to treating eczema, this one Ayurvedic drug can do wonders for your skin.

What are your thoughts on Samantha Akkineni’s affordable Ayurveda skincare with sandalwood? Tell us in the comments below.

