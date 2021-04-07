Kamal Haasan and Sridevi have always thrilled everyone with their crackling on-screen chemistry. They have given a handful of blockbusters in many languages. Their jodi was such a big hit that fans wanted the two actors to become a real-life couple too. Indeed! The veteran actor shared a close bond with the late actress but did you know there was a time when the ChaalBaaz actress’ mother wanted the actor to marry her daughter?

Advertisement

Yes! This may come as a shocker to many, but Haasan himself revealed the truth. It was only after the death of the actress that the Hey Ram actor wrote a note titled ‘The 28 Avatars Of Sridevi’ at an event held to pay tribute to the late actress.

Advertisement

According to reports, Kamal Haasan revealed that Sridevi’s mother often asked him to marry her daughter as the actors were incredibly close. But he would always reject the proposal saying that he could not marry someone whom he considered like a family member.

Kamal Haasan had first met Sridevi when she was just 13-years-old on the sets of the Tamil movie ‘Moondru Mudichu’. This was back in 1976 when the actress was new in this business. Haasan had revealed that as an assistant director of this movie, it was his duty to rehearse with her.

Kamal felt that as he had acted in lots of love scenes with the actress, their admirers felt that they were more than just co-actors in real life. But, every now and then, Haasan had tried to put a full stop to these rumours.

In fact, Kamal Haasan also went on to say that Sridevi had loads of respect for him, and until her death, she addressed him as ‘Sir’. Now isn’t this such a pure bond that these two shared? We have always loved watching these two together in a film and will always do so.

Must Read: Thalapathy 65: Thalapathy Vijay Heads To Georgia For The Shoot, Fans Go Crazy Over Viral Video & Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube