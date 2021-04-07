Telugu star Ram Charan had words of wisdom for fans, on how to start your day.

Advertisement

Ram Charan posted a monochrome picture from the gym on Instagram. “Strong mornings !! can’t start better,” he wrote alongside the image.

Ram will next be seen in filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus “RRR“. The period drama also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and NTR Jr, and centres around the life of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

The makers of RRR shared Ram Charan’s new look from the film recently. The actor flaunted his chiseled body in a period avatar with a bow and arrow. The look increased the buzz around the film and it has become one of the most anticipated films across the country.

The film is slated to have a worldwide release on October 13, on Dussehra, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages.

Must Read: RC15 Update: Ram Charan’s Shankar Directorial Gets Chiranjeevi On Board For A Special Part?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube