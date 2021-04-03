Needless to say, Ram Charan’s next film with mass popular director Shankar is one of the hottest topics of discussion in the tinsel town. Not to forget the grandeur the filmmaker brings and the fact that he has approached Kiara Advani to be the leading lady in the film. Turns, that isn’t it but the filmmaker brings a veteran legendary South star on the film.

Shankar has garnered a fan base and has proved himself enough that superstars believe in his material. Looking at the same the filmmaker is planning a casting coup like jo other for his Ram Charan starrer. If the latest gossip is the little birdies is to be believed it is massive. It says the film will now bring together Ram and South star Chiranjeevi together on the big screen. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

The untitled political drama starring Ram Charan as an IAS Officer turned minister, is being called RC 15 as of now. As per the report in IndiaGlitz now, the Shankar directorial is now all set to have Chiranjeevi. The catch is that the South superstar will appear in the film for a special part. If the report further is to go by, Chiranjeevi will appear at a crucial juncture in the film and will have the maximum impact. There are no more details about his character out as of yet.

Meanwhile, fans have been keen to catch Chiranjeevi share the screen with Ram Charan for years now, and finally, their wish might come true. However, it is being said Shankar has prioritised RC15 and finish working on it first. The film is already in the advanced stages of scripting and pre-production. The filmmaker aims to finish filming by December and release the film in early 2022.

While on that, the cast by now includes Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Kiara Advani. Expecting more entries in the coming days. Stick to Koimoi for more updates!

