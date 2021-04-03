Pakistani actress Saba Qamar gained huge popularity and a loyal fan base here in India, with her act in Hindi Medium. A modern-day cult classic had late Irrfan Khan playing her husband. Now, the actress is back in the headlines but due to personal reasons. She has just cancelled her wedding with Azeem Khan.

Saba herself took to Instagram and shared an important update of her personal life. While she didn’t reveal any reason behind calling it off with Azeem, but it could possibly the se*ual harassment allegations levelled up against him that might have triggered tensions. One of Saba’s lines “It’s never too late to realise the bitter realities” also points towards the same.

In a post shared on Instagram, Saba Qamar wrote, “Hii Everyone I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, ‘WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW’.”

“Hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it’s never too late to realise the bitter realities! I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: “I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone” It’s a very hard time on me right now but as we all know ‘THIS TOO SHALL PASS’ Insha Allah :) Much love to you all! -Saba Qamar,” the Hindi Medium actress continued.

Here’s the post:

Meanwhile, last year, Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed and Saba have found themselves in hot water after the music video of Bilal’s song “Qubool” attracted angry responses for being shot at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore.

