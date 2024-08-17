Raayan, featuring Dhanush in the lead role, has turned out to be a much-needed success for the actor. The film was made on a big budget, but despite that, it has managed to emerge as a clean success at the box office, both in India and overseas. Yes, it has become a profitable venture in the domestic and international markets, and now, it’s just a few crores away from achieving a huge milestone. Keep reading to know more!

Released on July 26, the Kollywood revenge drama has been performing well in India right from its opening day. On day 1, it did a business of 13.70 crores, marking the second biggest start for Tamil films in 2024. With favorable word-of-mouth, the collection remained good over the next couple of days as 13.80 and 15.20 crores came in on day 2 and day 3, respectively. After raking in 42.70 crores in the opening weekend, the film wrapped up its first week at 60.70 crores. After that, it showed a steady trend, with regular jumps during weekends.

Raayan ended its third week by amassing a total of 94.20 crores net at the Indian box office. As we can see, the film is just 5.80 crores away from entering the 100-crore club in the domestic market. The distance is small, but considering the film’s slowed-down performance, it’s a wait-and-watch game for the Dhanush starrer.

This Independence Day, three noteworthy Tamil films (Thangalaan, Demonte Colony 2, and Raghu Thatha) were released in theatres, which impacted the run of the Dhanush-led revenge drama. On Independence Day, the film fell below half a crore and earned just 0.40 crore. All eyes are now on this weekend as it will determine whether entry into the 100 crore club is on the cards or not.

If Raayan enters the 100 crore club, it’ll be Dhanush’s first-century score, and even for Kollywood, it’ll be the first film of 2024 to achieve the feat. Before this, Indian 2 had a chance to achieve this feat but failed to do so by earning 83 crores net at the Indian box office. Even Maharaja failed to do so and wrapped up its run at 71.30 crores net.

At the worldwide box office, the film earned 154.15 crores gross in 21 days, including 111.15 crores gross from India and 43 crores gross from overseas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Alien: Romulus Box Office (North America): Gears Up To Gobble $40 Million+ In Opening Weekend After Raking In Over $6 Million In Previews

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News