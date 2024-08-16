Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 roared at the box office on the opening day, and the film broke as many as ten records on the opening day itself. The film is an extension to Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy Universe, which started with Stree in 2018.

The OG film was based on folklore about a ghost of a woman attacking young men in a small town. Due to the terror, people started writing on the walls of their homes – O Stree Kal Aana.

This time, the film depends on the ghost to safeguard them as they chant O Stree, Raksha Karna! Scroll down to have a look at all the records that have been broken by Stree 2, with an opening of 64.80 crore on day 1!