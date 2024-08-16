Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 roared at the box office on the opening day, and the film broke as many as ten records on the opening day itself. The film is an extension to Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy Universe, which started with Stree in 2018.
The OG film was based on folklore about a ghost of a woman attacking young men in a small town. Due to the terror, people started writing on the walls of their homes – O Stree Kal Aana.
This time, the film depends on the ghost to safeguard them as they chant O Stree, Raksha Karna! Scroll down to have a look at all the records that have been broken by Stree 2, with an opening of 64.80 crore on day 1!
Trending
Biggest Opening For A Horror-Comedy
Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy has recorded the best opening in its genre, snatching the throne from Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again, which opened at 30.14 crore on day 1.
Biggest Opening For A Sequel Film
Stree 2 has recorded the biggest opening for a sequel film, destroying Salman Khan’s Tiger 3‘s 43 crore opening and Baahubali 2’s 41 crore day 1.
Biggest Female-Led Opener
The biggest female-led opener to date was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding, which opened at 10.70 crore. Shraddha Kapoor has surpassed it with 64.80 crore opening.
Biggest Paid Preview Collection
Stree 2 surpassed Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express, which recorded 6.75 crore with paid previews. This record was broken 11 years later by the horror comedy’s 9.40 crore.
Biggest Bollywood Opening Of 2024
Amar Kaushik’s directorial recorded the biggest Bollywood opening of 2024, beating Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter’s 22.40 crore!
Second Highest Bollywood Opening
Stree 2 registered the second-highest Bollywood opening, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal’s 63.80 crore, staying below Jawan’s 75 crore.
Shraddha Kapoor’s Biggest Opening
Surpassing Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s 15.37 crore, the horror-comedy has now claimed the spot for Shraddha Kapoor’s biggest opener.
Rajkummar Rao’s Biggest Opening
The Srikanth actor has managed to earn a double-digit opening for the first time in his career, and what an opening!
Third Highest Day 1 Advance Booking
The advance booking for day 1 was phenomenal, and Stree 2 entered the list of the top 3 best advance bookings for day 1 with 23.36 crore gross collection before the release.
Tenth Highest Indian Opening
The horror comedy pushed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal out of the top 10 in the list of top 10 highest openers in India and secured the tenth spot, right below Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, with 66 crore!
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Hindi films of 2024 here.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film All Set To Be 6th Fastest 100 Crore Hindi Film, Will It Axe Jawan, Tiger 3 & KGF 2 In One Go?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News