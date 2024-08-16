Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 surprised everyone with its box office opening of 64.80 crore on day 1 (including paid previews). Now the film is heading towards a lower day 2 obviously due to the working day, but it is still aiming to shatter records on day 2.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

Looking at the advance booking trends, Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy, in all probability, might enter the 100 crore club on the second day itself! In fact, while it is a very bleak possibility for the film to not touch the 100 crore mark on day 2, there are bright chances that it might even dethrone some biggies.

6th Fastest 100 Crore Film!

Stree 2 has a bright chance of becoming the sixth fastest 100-crore film in Bollywood after Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, KGF 2, and Tiger 3. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will enter the list as the sixth entrant of this fastest 100-crore club.

Will Stree 2 Beat Jawan?

While it is mostly certain that the film will enter the 100 crore club on day 2, it would be interesting to see if it surpasses any of the entries of the top 5 or settles at the sixth position.

Here is the list of the five members of the fastest 100 crore club ranked according to their box office collection while they entered the 100 crore club in two days.

Pathaan: 123 crore in 2 days Animal: 113.12 crore in 2 days Jawan: 111.73 crore in 2 days Tiger 3: 103.75 crore in 2 days in 2 days KGF: Chapter 2: 100.74 crore in 2 days

