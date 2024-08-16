Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao‘s Stree 2, after a commendable 64.80 crore opening day, has witnessed a massive drop. While such a big drop might be scary, it was more or less expected since Friday was a working day, which meant a low occupancy in the theaters as well.
Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 2
According to the early trends, the horror comedy on day 2, Friday has witnessed a drop by 53% than the opening day. Clearly, the numbers went low but let us get to the good part. Despite the drop, Amar Kaushik’s film is all set to earn in the range of 30 – 32 crore!
Yes, a good 30 – 32 crore is on the cards for Stree 2, which is much higher than many big openings this year, including Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD! The film is expected to witness a high jump again on day 3, Saturday.
Stree 2 Might Not Cross 100 Crore Mark?
While looking at the advance booking numbers, it was a bright chance that the horror comedy might cross the 100 crore mark in two days; looking at the early expectations from day 2, it seems like the film might touch the finish line but not enter the 100 crore mark.
However, Shraddha Kapoor stree hai aur wo kuch bhi kar sakti hai! Even expectations from the first day said that the film would collect 40 – 45 crore, including the paid previews, but the horror comedy earned 64.80 crore on the opening day, defying all expectations! Hopefully, day 2 surprises us all yet again!
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
