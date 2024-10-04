After the grand success of KGF Chapter 2, everyone has been waiting for Yash’s next move. The actor took a bit too long to announce his next film, which is Toxic. The magnum opus is reportedly scheduled to be released next year, and it has already been on the floors. Yesterday, out of nowhere, there were rumors stating the film was close to being shelved for various reasons. Amid this, let’s have a look at its budget and other details that have already stormed the internet in the past!

Budget of the upcoming magnum opus

Post KGF Chapter 2, expectations are very high from Yash, and he’s making sure to keep everything grand with his upcoming projects. So, his next film is being mounted on a big scale, and if rumors are to be believed, a humongous 200 crores budget has been sanctioned for the project. It’s the most expensive film in Yash’s career, as his last film, KGF 2, was budgeted at 100 crores.

Toxic – A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is being bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana and the actor himself under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It will be a proper pan-India film, releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Director and the cast

Toxic is written and is being directed by Geetu Mohandas. She’s best known for Liar’s Dice (2013), which won two National Film Awards. Speaking about the cast, it is learned that Kiara Advani will be romancing Yash, and Huma Qureshi will be seen as an antagonist. Initially, Kareena Kapoor Khan was supposed to play his elder sister in the film, but if reports are to be believed, Nayanthara was roped in for the same role after Kareena walked out.

Apart from them. Tara Sutaria and Shruti Haasan are also said to be a part of the film.

Toxic’s shooting update and scheduled release date

Toxic went on the floors on August 8 this year in Kannada, and it has been learned that apart from Yash, Nayanthara has also joined the shoot. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on April 10, 2025. But now, it has been pushed ahead.

