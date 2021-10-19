Anushka Sharma’s quarantine period has come to an end and reunited with Virat Kohli in Dubai where he is leading the Indian cricket team for the T20 World Cup. The actress on Monday shared a glimpse of the adorable reunion of Kohli and his baby daughter Vamika.

In the picture, Virat can be seen laughing while looking at Vamika, who can be seen sitting in a playball pit. Baby Vamika’s cute little ponytails is too cute to miss and the actress’ caption for the picture is as lovely as the photo itself.

Anushka Sharma shared the picture and wrote, “My whole heart in one frame.” Fans on social media are now gushing over the photo. Soon after she droped the photo, #Vamika began trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Fans flooded to Twitter and many professed their love for the Virat and Anushka Sharma and their daughter. Some even wondered when they would possibly get to see baby Vamika. One fan wrote, “Vami when we will get to see you babe & it has been 10 Months already, why growing fast?” while another wrote, “They didn’t even reveal her face yet, still she’s trending. Now, do you get why they didn’t want to reveal her identity/face? #Vamika.”

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

They didn't even reveal her face yet, still she's trending. Now, do you get why they didn't want to reveal her identity/face? #Vamika pic.twitter.com/6d83PAt7Ps — Shaurya (@scuifer) October 18, 2021

#Vamika & her parents are indeed a cutest peoples😭✋🏻! The impact that they creates everytime is much high than before😭♥️ NO EVIL EYES🥺🧿* Vami when we will get to see you babe🥺 & it has been 10 Months already, why growing fast?🥺#ViratKohli | #AnushkaSharma #Virushka pic.twitter.com/R0vh7GDqmw — 💌ᴬᶠᴳ (@SnegaPriyaS) October 18, 2021

Omg 😭😍 Such cutest pic Virat 😭😭😘

Baby Vamika the cutest 😘 Protect them from evil eyes 🍋🌶️

Father nd daughter love ❤️#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #vamika #virushka pic.twitter.com/SaOIG7T4sF — 🐾 χαϊτρα ⚡ (@CHAITRACM18) October 18, 2021

Nobody: Me: trying to get a glance of Vamika's face in Kohli's specs.😂#Vamika pic.twitter.com/zJg7lXWunW — 𝓛. (@Shaikh_Laiba_) October 18, 2021

Oh my god 😍

This pic is so freaking cute 😘 Haaye…him as a father is so adorable to watch ❤@imVkohli#Vamika #ViratKohli #DaddyDaughterfun pic.twitter.com/3xFUnh0oQz — MS 💛 SidNaaz ❤ (@__ms020__) October 19, 2021

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had decided to not reveal the face of baby Vamika when they welcomed their daughter. The skipper even spoke about this during a fan interaction on Instagram earlier this year. Answering a fan’s question, he wrote, “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

