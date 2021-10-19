Sri Lanka’s sensational singer Yohani who made headlines with her viral song, ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ has landed her debut Bollywood project. The songstress will be singing the Hindi rendition of the same song for Bhushan Kumar-Indra Kumar’s Thank God starring Ajay Devgn.

Although it was released months ago, especially in India, the song took everyone by storm. The singer who is currently in India, made an appearance in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 and Ranveer Singh’s new quiz show The Big Picture.

The good news was shared by the official Instagram page of T-Series, where they announced the collaboration with Yohani to sing the Hindi version of ‘Manike Mage Hithe.’

Meanwhile, Yohani is thrilled to sing the Hindi song Hindi version of her viral song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ for Ajay Devgn starrer Thank You, the singer said, “I have received tremendous love and support from India and am extremely grateful to Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and the entire team of Thank God for presenting the Hindi version of my track in the film. I am looking forward to visiting India soon.”

Confirming the news, Director Indra Kumar says, “Yohani’s song has become a super sensation and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of Thank God! We are all very excited for this version and will begin shooting soon for the track. ‘Thank God’ is a unique slice of life comedy, and me and my whole team are looking forward to presenting it to audiences next year!”

The Hindi version of Manike Mage Hithe will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while the lyrics will be penned by Rashmi Virag.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Thank God stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the pivotal roles. The comedy film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria.

