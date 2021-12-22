Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise are on Dwayne Johnson’s list of top picks for the Red Notice Franchise. The Rock appeared in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s action-comedy, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Even though the film didn’t receive preferrable reviews from the critics, it was loved by the general audience.

Taking the role of an Interpol agent, Johnson teams up with the world’s greatest con-man, played by Ryan, to catch Gadot’s world-renowned art thief. The three actors reportedly earned $20 million or more for their roles. Now, it is being said that another big name was supposed to appear in it, but it didn’t work out in the end.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Dwayne Johnson had Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves in mind as the top picks for the Red Notice franchise. It also states that Cruise was set to make a cameo in the film but backed out due to his pickiness in the roles he takes. Now, as the talks about a cameo are in the air, it is possible that the Mission Impossible actor might appear in it.

As for Keanu Reeves, he’s another one of the actors in Dwayne Johnson’s wish list to be in the Red Notice franchise. Previously, The Rock revealed that he wants The Matrix Resurrections star to appear in the sequel. If Reeves does appear in it, then he will have a packed year ahead, as his fourth instalment of Matrix was just released, and he will also appear in John Wick: Chapter 4 in 2022.

This is not the first time Dwayne has shown interest in working with Keanu. Before this, he tried to make the actor join Hobbs & Shaw 2 as the villain. It will also be a busy year for Johnson, who has taken up the titular role in DC’s Black Adam.

It’s a long way before we can get to know if Dwayne Johnson’s wish comes true and Tom Cruise or Keanu Reeves appears in the Red Notice franchise.

