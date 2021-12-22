‘Tis the season to be jolly! Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time to Die have made it to the Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for ten categories including, Documentary Feature, International Feature Film, and Original Song for the 94th Academy Awards.

Advertisement

Tom Holland’s Spidey film, which was just released, has been breaking several records. Recently, the movie made it to the top ten best-rated movies on IMDb and broke the Rotten Tomatoes scale, receiving an almost-perfect score. Moreover, its box office collections are turning in great numbers and have become the second-biggest opener, right below Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisement

As we reach a blockbuster end of this year, the Oscars shortlist is out, and it includes hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Way Home to critical sensations like The Power of the Dog and West Side Story. The Tom Holland starrer is shortlisted for Effects and Sound. Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond managed to make it onto five different categories, Visual Effects, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Original Score, and Original Song.

Other than Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die, Timothée Chalamet’s Dune made the 94th Academy Awards lists for Effects, Makeup, Sound, and Score. It is also a good year for Marvel as its other three films from Phase 4, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, also made the Effects shortlist of the Oscars.

Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections, House of Gucci, The Suicide Squad, Cruella, West Side Story, Spencer, Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Power of the Dog and Last Night in Soho, A Quiet Place Part II, Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy, The Last Duel are a few of the many other films that are part of the shortlist.

Fans of Spider-Man: No Way Home, No Time to Die, and other films can enjoy as their favourite movie makes its way to the Oscars!

Must Read: Bear Grylls Regrets Killing ‘Too Many Animals’ For Man vs Wild: “I’ve Moved So Far From That…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube