Andrew Garfield is reportedly not done with Marvel just yet. (Spoilers Ahead) The actor has been creating a lot of buzz ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home came out as the rumours of him and Tobey Maguire being in the Tom Holland movie came out to be true. However, there is another thing that has caught the attention of Spidey fans.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Andrew played the role of the wall-crawler in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. However, the actor never got to play the role in a third part as it was scrapped, and a new Spidey superhero, played by Holland, became the talk of the town.

Advertisement

After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the fans took to Twitter to demand a third instalment of The Amazing Spider-Man series with Andrew Garfield. The news that we have got to share will certainly make them happy. According to CBR, a new rumour around Garfield has been circulating that the actor isn’t done with Marvel.

As per the report, an insider, Daniel Richtman, shared that Andrew Garfield isn’t done spinning webs as Spider-Man. “I also hear Andrew might come back,” said the insider. Even though, the source doesn’t mention if it would be for a revival of Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise or a separate project with Marvel.

Recently, the MCU boss Kevin Feige confirmed that the Studios have already started to look ahead with Spider-Man 4. While speaking to The New York Times, Feige said, “Amy (Pascal) and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next.”

The Marvel head confirming another Spider-Man film while rumours of The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield not being done with the superhero just yet are two big news for the fans. Only time will tell what the future holds for Garfield.

Must Read: The Matrix Resurrections: Priyanka Chopra Shares An Emotional Post With Her Crew Including Her In-Laws Ahead Of The Film’s Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube