Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that she missed her American pop star husband Nick Jonas at The Matrix Resurrections premiere.

Priyanka posted a string of photographs, where she posed alongside ‘Papa’ Kevin Jonas, ‘Mama’ Denise Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra in a private plane. Her pet pup Diana was also seen along with her.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas tagged the location as San Francisco, where she attended the premiere of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

“Crew!! I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful. Missed u @nickjonas Happy birthday @divya_jyoti,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote as the caption.

Earlier Priyanka Chopra had said that Nick Jonas is a big fan of the franchise reboot, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Priyanka said, “My husband has seen the movie, so he loves it. And I think just for everyone, whether it’s my mom, my extended family, my husband, I think it’s just the excitement around being a part of something that we all sort of grew up on, it’s an exciting time leading up to the premiere.”

‘The Matrix Resurrections’, which also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Daniel Bernhardt, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick, is slated to release on December 22.

