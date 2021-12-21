Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo jokes about never getting to hang out with Tom Holland anymore after the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home while paying a tribute to the flick. The latest Spidey flick opened to a wonderful weekend, earning $121 million on its first day, which is the second-highest opening day in box office history behind only Endgame.

If you haven’t watched the film, then let us warn you of spoilers ahead. The rumours of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are true, and even though not a totally unexpected surprise, watching all the three Spideys together was wonderful.

Now, Joe Russo, the helmer of some of the best Marvel films, has posted a video as a tribute to Tom Holland and Spider-Man: No Way Home while joking about how never gets to hang out with Tom due to his superstar status. The video is taken at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland in California, showing a Spider-Man stunt person perched atop a rooftop with the camera then panning to a deadpan Russo.

“Breaking all of the records!! This is the closest we can get to hanging out with @tomholland2013 now…,” wrote Joe Russo. “Congrats to the #NoWayHome team on such a spectacular addition to the MCU,” he continued. Before this, the Avengers: Endgame director said that Tom Holland has become the soul of the MCU.

While speaking to ComicBook, “I said this not too long ago, but I really feel like he’s taken over the mantle as sort of this soul of the Marvel universe, the emotional core of it. The audience has been through a lot with his character. I think they feel very emotionally connected to his character, and here we are in a gigantic, climactic movie for the Home series.”

Once before, Joe Russo also said that Tom Holland is stepping into the role that Robert Downey Jr once had in the MCU. Along with Tom, Spider-Man: No Way Home casts Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, and many more actors.

