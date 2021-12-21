Bollywood actress Preity Zinta was one of the leading actresses in the 2000s. She made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s 1998 film Dil Se.. Following which she bagged a lead role in Soldier (1998), opposite Bobby Deol. Her performance in the film was well-received and she even bagged a Best Female Debut in 1999.

Advertisement

The year sort of became a special for the Bollywood actress and a few weeks ago she revealed why it was special. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Preity Zinta in August this year shared a video on Instagram to mark her 23 years in the film industry delving deep into nostalgia. In the video, the actress received the Best Female Debut award at the Zee Cine Awards from Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves.

Sharing the video, Kal Ho Na Ho’s Preity Zinta wrote a beautiful caption that reads, “23 Years of Movies 🙏 If you are in the habit of chasing rainbows be ready to get drenched in the rain cuz a life without rain is like the sun without shade. Today I celebrate 23 years in movies & I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey. I’m humbled & grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me & for pushing me to become a better version of myself. A big & heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans & critics for pulling me up when I was down & pulling me down when my feet left the ground🙏❤️ This video takes me back to the first award I won in the first year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream. Here’s to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, creating a world of magic & Dil Se entertaining all of you all over again.”

Take a look at the video below:

Keanu Reeves is now making headlines for his upcoming release The Matrix Resurrections. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an important role. He also brings back The Matrix franchise alive after almost two decades. The last film of the franchise was released in 2003.

Must Read: Jaya Bachchan Gets Trolled Over Her Meltdown In Parliament, Netizen Says, “She Needs To Be Immediately Suspended…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube