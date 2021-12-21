The early screening of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was held recently and the response it received was outstanding. However, the screen distribution issue of Kabir Khan directorial with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa is still pending and the film is just a few days away from its release. In an earlier report, Reliance Entertainment, which is distributing the sports drama has asked cinema owners to play their movies for two weeks.

If they agree to the terms, the exhibitors will have to suspend playing the superhero film and Allu Arjun starrer. On top of that, Jersey won’t get screens on December 31 followed by RRR on January 7. Those who choose to screen the sports film will have to sacrifice the MCU film and South film on week 2, while Shahid Kapoor starrer on day 1.

However, as per Bollywood Hungama’s latest report, the exhibitors are willing to sacrifice 83, a source told, “The Monday collections of both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise are excellent and proves that the film will have long legs and that it’ll also sustain well in the second week. So many exhibitors are ready to not play 83 as it will not affect their ticket sales.”

The source further shared, “The single screens have been asked to pay 70% of revenue for 83. It’s way higher as compared to the terms of the other films. Also, Reliance had rubbed the exhibitors the wrong way during Sooryavanshi’s release on Diwali. Then, many were compelled to play not even one show of Marvel’s biggie, Eternals. During that time, Reliance had an upper hand as exhibitors were dying to show Akshay Kumar starrer. In the case of 83, the exhibitors have several options.”

“On top of that, with such terms, the cinema owners are in no mood to bow down. Not to forget, PEN Marudhar is going to release Jersey, RRR, Attack, Gangubai Kathiawadi etc. Pushpa: The Rise is being distributed by AA Films and they, too, have several films coming up, starting with Radhe Shyam in January. Why should we get into their bad books just for one film and thus risk getting such potential grossers from them in the near future?”

Meanwhile, multiplex owners across the country have decided to screen 83 with 55% profit sharing in the first week, as a result, they have already started the advance booking for Ranveer Singh starrer but the response hasn’t been so great as compared to Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

Currently, the sports drama has just got 50 single screens across the country, the source further shares, “It’s woefully inadequate and it’s important it gets many other single-screen theatres to play their film.”

An insider told the entertainment portal, “The exhibitors have an upper hand this time. Reliance will have to agree to share shows with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise in Week 1 and Jersey on December 31. There’s no other option. I am sure the issue will be resolved by Thursday evening and the film will be released widely. 83 is said to be a mind-blowing film and deserves to be played in all parts of the country in sufficient numbers of shows.”

