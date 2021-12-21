Bollywood’s most versatile actor and comedy king Govinda needs no special introduction. From his dance moves to his mind-blowing acting skills, the actor has captured millions of hearts through his talent.

Well, we all know success doesn’t come easily unless one has strived for it.

Govinda who emerged as ‘Hero No. 1’ during the 90s had once opened up on the struggles he faced during the early stages of his life. The actor first received his first job in acting in a fertilizer commercial and an Allwyn ad. The actor then bagged the role of Abhimanyu in the famous mythological serial Mahabharat (1988). After all his struggle the actor finally managed to grab a role and made his Bollywood debut through the movie titled as Tanbadan alongside actress Khusbu. His first flick was directed by his uncle Anand. However, before this movie, his other two movies, Ilzaam and Love 86 were released first and they both were a commercial hit at the Box-office.

After many movies and gaining a lot of success, the actor during his interview with India Today in 1997, recalled his struggle with poverty and not being able to afford a single grocery at one point in his life. Govinda also revealed that he used to be insulted for not being able to clear his dues.

During his interview, The Coolie No. 1 actor said, “The baniya used to make me stand for hours because he knew I wouldn’t pay for the goods. Once I refused to go to the shop anymore. My mother started crying and I cried with her.”

That’s super sad! However, the actor is now living a king’s life with his Sunita Ahuja and both his children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

On the professional front, Govinda was recently seen in a music video titled, Tip Top Paani Barsa which was uploaded on his YouTube channel called Govinda Royalles.

