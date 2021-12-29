Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol crew broke 35 windows while filming in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. The Mission Impossible franchise has become famous across the globe. Tom Cruise fans love the actor in action, be it hanging from the tallest building on Earth or a flying plane. All the stunt sequences are what the whole series is really famous about.

The first part came out 25 years ago and saw Ethan Hunt trying to prove his innocence of not being a mole to the IMF. Now, Cruise is set to appear in two more movies, which are going to be the seventh and eighth instalment in 2022 and 2023.

While looking back at Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, the fourth part of the series on its 10th anniversary, the film saw Tom Cruise’s character climb the tall Burj Khalifa. Director Brad Bird recently spoke with Radio Times and revealed a little-known fact about what the filming process within the building in Dubai was like.

“You really have to break the windows to take them out and then put new ones in – so we did it in about five locations, and once we started we said, well, can we break a few more? And we ended up breaking like 35 windows, “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol helmer said.

“We did just about everything except the super close-up where you’re looking up underneath Tom – those were done on a reproduction of the building because there’s no reason to go through all the trouble if you’re just going to be in a close-up,” he added.

“But everything else… we not only got everything we wanted, we got basically the whole sequence, and we ended up breaking like I said 30-something windows. And we just kept adding camera angles and shooting more and more. And this whole sequence is basically IMAX footage shot on that building,” Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol director said.

