Tom Cruise is learning how to fly a World War 2 plane for Mission Impossible 8? We all know that the actor has performed some crazy stunts in the franchise – the most iconic of them is scaling the Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. The actor has just wrapped up filming the seventh part of the movie series, which will be released next year.

The actor’s passion for action can be seen by his interest in shooting an action-adventure film in space, with the help of Elon Musk’s Space X and NASA. However, recent reports show that a Russian actress and a film director blasted off to space in a bid to film the world’s first movie in orbit.

However, that doesn’t stop Tom Cruise from not being grand when it comes to stunt in Mission Impossible series. As the filming of the seventh part comes to an end, talks about the next one has started and is said to be released in 2023. New reports suggest that the actor might be learning how to fly a World War 2 military plane nicknamed The Widowmaker.

The World War 2 military plane that Tom Cruise is reportedly learning for Mission Impossible 8 is a 1943 Boeing Stearman Model 75, according to the reports. Meanwhile, a source has spoken to The Sun about the same and has said, “It’s obviously a highly skilled task but as usual he has no plans to cut any corners or bring in a stuntman.”

“Filming has only just wrapped on Mission: Impossible 7, but Tom has not given himself a break. And trying to film jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous,” the source added.

Though a risky business, the actor is known for performing his own stunts and considering that the level of the drama of each stunt increases in each MI movie, it is likely that this piece of information is true.

Other than Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible 7 also stars The Crown fame, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell and is directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

