Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most beautiful and highest-paid actresses in the world. The actress – who has appeared several times on Forbes Celebrity 100 list, is known for playing the mutant Mystique in the X-Men film series and Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film series. But did you know she too has fallen prey to pay disparity?

The actress has time and again shed light on this as in 2014 Jennifer earned $52 million and became the world’s highest-paid actress but it was still $28 million less than the world’s highest-paid actor, Robert Downey Jr. Read on to know what she said about this inequality in 2015.

In an essay published in the October 13, 2015 edition of Lenny (a newsletter from Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner), Jennifer Lawrence discusses the difference in the pay she received for American Hustle as compared to her male co-stars. Details regarding how much each actor was paid were leaked during the Sony hack. Read on to know what she said.

As reported by Forbes, Jennifer Lawrence in her piece wrote, “When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with d*cks, I didn’t get mad at Sony, I got mad at myself.” She continued, “I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early. I didn’t want to keep fighting over millions of dollars that, frankly, due to two franchises, I don’t need.”

For those who don’t know, at that time Lawrence had made a name for herself thanks to essaying prominent parts in The Hunger Games and X-Men films. As per the leaked Sony correspondence, the actress and her female co-star Amy Adams pocketed only 7% of profits while the male actors – Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale and Jeremy Renner, received a 9% cut.

Over the years, many actresses in the West as well as India have opened up about the pay disparity they face.

