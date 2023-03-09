Ranbir Kapoor is soaring the waves of success with his recently released Rom-Com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. As the movie is getting mixed reviews, it opened quite well on the opening day. However, many have asked the actor about his upcoming movie, ‘Animal’, which has been talked about for quite a while. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of “Kabir Singh” fame, RK will be seen with Rashmika Mandanna in the crime drama.

‘Animal’ was announced quite before, and the fans are hyped up to watch RK in the crime drama. The leaked photos of the look of the leading actor also created a lot of buzz amongst the audiences. As the movie is scheduled to release in August 2023, read on to find out what Ranbir has to say about the movie.

During a conversation with Puja Talwar of Good Times, Ranbir Kapoor shared his experience of listening to the narration of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. As he recalls the statement, RK said, “I had to go to my bathroom and look at myself in the mirror, and I got scared”. He later adds, “I’ve never felt scared of a story of a character”.

While calling it a “bad-a*s gangster drama father-son love story”, Ranbir Kapoor later added, “it’s been extremely exciting working with him (Sandeep Reddy Vanga)”. He also reveals that around 25-30 days are left for the work. The Rockstar adds, “post that, I’ve really not signed anything”.

Later in the conversation, Ranbir Kapoor teases that he might want to take a break. He says, “I would like to take a little bit of a break to understand after Tu Jhoothi and Animal.” As he talked about Bollywood’s condition after the pandemic, he says, “I think there has been a huge correction in the film industry. Also post-pandemic regarding the stories about budgets about actor fees. About so many other things and I think the industry is going through that correction phase and I think by next year I think we’ll really run.”

