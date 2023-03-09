We have repeatedly seen Bollywood actors opening up about their experience of facing the casting couch. While many have refrained from divulging into details, others have spoken at length while sharing their ordeal. Vidya Balan is the latest celebrity to join the list. She recently opened up about her experience and revealed that she once almost faced a casting couch experience. The actress also said that she wouldn’t call it a ‘casting couch’ in real sense, but rather an ‘uncomfortable experience’.

Recently, the actress was in the news when her throwback video from a calendar shoot surfaced on the web. The actress was seen stripping down for the camera while covering her modesty with a newspaper.

In a recent interview, Vidya Balan recalled the time when she was called to a room by a filmmaker where she decided to keep the door open. However, as a consequence, she lost out on the same film. Vidya Balan told Humans Of Bombay, “I’ve actually not really had a tryst with the casting couch. I’ve been very, very fortunate, because I’ve heard horror stories, and that was my parents’ biggest fear, because they were resistant about me joining films. But the one incident I had… I remember, on one of my films that I had been signed to do, I was meeting with the director because I was visiting Chennai for an ad film shoot.”

“I didn’t understand, because I was alone. But I did a very smart thing. When we went to the room, I left the door open. And then he knew that the only way for him was out. So, I don’t really believe that I’ve had an experience with the casting couch. There was no suggestion made, there was no proposition made. But this was a sense, a vibe I picked up. And I reacted to it. Self-preservation kicks in, and a woman’s instinct… And then I got thrown out of that film,” stated the actress further.

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video movie Jalsa.

