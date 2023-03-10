‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ actor Ranndeep R. Rai, who is currently seen playing the role of Raghav in the show ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’, said that the show is all set to take a three-year leap and the audience will see many changes in him on-screen.

As the show takes a three-year leap, Raghav, who is in love with Prachi (played by Niti Taylor) and because of his financial condition couldn’t express his love, will turn into a successful architect and a well-established personality.

Elaborating more on the three-year leap of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and how Ranndeep R. Rai’s character has evolved, Ranndeep said: “When someone is deeply hurt, it molds them into a different personality, making them more cynical towards the world to protect themselves. I’ve also gone through a phase where I thought it’s better to be alone than to get hurt as is Raghav.”

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Ranndeep R. Rai added more about his on-screen personality: “Raghav has always appeared unruffled with situations that life has thrown at him but deep inside, there has always been a constant urge to prove himself and establish his own worth. Finally, after three years, that dream will be fulfilled. I’d like to request the viewers and our fans to stay tuned and witness the transformation into Raghav 2.0.”

After Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 took a 20-year-leap, new faces were introduced like Prachi Kapoor (Niti Taylor), Raghav (Ranndeep R. Rai), Pihu Kapoor (Pooja Banerjee), and Angad (Leenesh Mattoo). With a three-year leap, more twists and turns will take place in the story and the chemistry between Raghav and Prachi.

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

