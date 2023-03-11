Hrithik Roshan is one hell of a gentleman and there’s no denying that. His charm is such that anyone and everyone would fall for him and the actor is currently dating actress Saba Azad. Last night, the couple was spotted attending an event together and their video is doing the rounds on social media and while we can’t stop gushing about their chemistry netizens are yet again trolling Saba and comparing her with actress Kangana Ranaut. Scroll below to look at their pictures.

This isn’t the first time that netizens are trolling the couple on social media but time and again they’ve targeted Saba and Hrithik for their public appearances together. And well trolls don’t leave any opportunity to mock Bollywood celebrities and especially couples online.

Now talking about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s latest appearance in the city, the couple attended a screening together for Rocket Boys 2. While Hrithik looked dapper in a tux, Saba looked pretty in a white dress that came with a plunging neckline.

Both Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad walked hand in hand and can’t take their eyes off each other as they posed for the cameras. Take a look at their pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Sasti Kangana lag rahi hai.”

“Kangana vibes aa rahi hai iss ladki se,” another user commented.

A third user commented, “She looks like Kangana.”

A fourth user commented, “Hrithik actually got someone similar to Kangana… Kangana was right He was after her. I remember one astrologer said that after kites..his life will go bad phase especially with his wife he will have affairs at that time we thought of that actress ..but later we understood it was kangana..Hrithik found same curly hair, skinny body etc like Kangana”.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Saba Azad on her latest outing with her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan and comparing her with Kangana Ranaut? Tell us in the space below.

