Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most adored celebrities for a reason. There’s a saying, ‘Out of sight, out of mind,’ but it isn’t applicable when it comes to SRK. No matter how long breaks he takes with his films on the silver screen, he continues to be in the news for all the obvious reasons. He took the box office by storm recently when he returned to movies after a gap of 4-long-years with Siddharth Anand Pathaan. The film also saw a smashing cameo of his close friend Salman Khan, with who he was at loggerheads in the past.

For the unversed, SRK and Salman Khan were not on talking terms after they got into a fight at a party. After being at loggerheads for a couple of years, they came back together, leaving their past behind. The Khans rekindled their friendship after SRK attended Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s wedding.

While Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a close friendship and are there by each other’s side in the tough times, an old clip of SRK talking about his success has resurfaced on the web. The video is question is from 2006, where he’s seen speaking to a journalist. In the clip, which is viral now sees him saying, “Mujhe kisi aadmi ke oopar ya Janwar par chadh kar naam kamane ki aadat nahi hai”

One of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan clubs shared the clip and suggested that it was a sly dig at Salman Khan. The caption of the video read, “Mujhe kisi aadmi ke oopar ya Janwar par chadh kar naam kamane ki aadat nahi hai”: #ShahRukhKhan in 2006 during Don vs Jaan-E-Mann. No #SalmanKhan was harmed!”

“Mujhe kisi aadmi ke oopar ya Janwar par chadh kar naam kamane ki aadat nahi hai”: #ShahRukhKhan in 2006 during Don vs Jaan-E-Mann No #SalmanKhan was harmed! pic.twitter.com/oS3GP46E16 — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrkfan_brk) March 7, 2023

Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan’s video, a user wrote, “he was unforgiving ,savage & raw before 2013 @iamsrk told this mc sanghi anchor he will buy Aaj tak and remove him.”

While another said, “Ha lekin jb is ganjedi ki aulaad #AryanKhan ko drugs k liye jail huyi toh #SalmanKhan woh pehla insaan tha jo srk se milne gya and to provide all needed help and support. And trust me he will never taunt this insecure srk like this. DIFFERENCE.” Check out a few more reactions below:

During Salman's struggling days Srk: Mujhe kisi aadmi ke oopar ya Janwar par chadh kar naam kamane ki aadat nahi hai During srk's struggling days it was Salman's family who helped him. #SalmanKhan was the first celebrity who visited mannat & supported Srk in Aryan khan case. https://t.co/UkNuaVpWNj — 𝐀 𝐈 𝐉 𝐀 𝐙 ऐजाज़🇮🇳♥️ (@Beingaijaz7) March 8, 2023

Wow thanks for sharing this..

Karan arjun fans still wont get it 😪 https://t.co/UnTA0GoWcq — Misty (@imyselfaurmein) March 8, 2023

I saw this video for the first time.He is considered one of the best friends of #SalmanKhan. https://t.co/UlbbDtNTIP — muskan_MSK (@beingmuskan06) March 11, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline, scheduled for June and December. On the other hand, Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid and Tiger 2 on Diwali.

