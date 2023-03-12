After Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun and Firangi, Kapil Sharma is all set the return to films with Nandita Das directorial Zwigato. In the movie, which also stars Shahana Goswami, Kapil plays the role of a food delivery executive who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the comedian-turned-actor has been going places to promote the film, he recently recalled a hilarious incident when he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his comedy show.

After rising to fame with his comedy show Comedy Nights With Kapil, the comedian faced a downfall and became the centre of attention. From Tweeting at night to ranting against a journalist, he made headlines like never before. However, Kapil is back to going what he’s good at.

During his recent interview with Aaj Tak, Kapil Sharma recalled the time when he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his comedy show and his reply too. While recalling the PM’s reaction, he stated that he neither received a firm ‘no’ nor a confirmed ‘yes’. Scroll down to read the story.

Kapil Sharma told the host, “Main personally jab mila Prime Minister Modi sahab se, toh maine unko bola bhi ki ‘sir kabhi humare show pe bhi aa jaiye aap’. Unhone mujhe mana bhi nahi kiya, unhone kaha, ‘abhi toh mere virodhi bohot comedy kar rahe hai…’ aise kuch bola. ‘Aayenge kabhi’. To unhone na nahi kiya. Wo aayenge toh humara saubhagya hai. Main chahunga ki … lighter side logo ke saamne aaye. Toh log bhi dekhe mazedar, hassi mazak waali baatein.”

He went on to reveal that in January when PM Modi came to inaugurate the Cinema Museum in Mumbai, he cracked many jokes and showed his witty side. Kapil Sharma added, “Mumbai mein film museum ka udghaathan hua, toh Modi ji ne bade ache ache joke waha pe maare. Saari industry waha baithi hui thi. Toh main chahta hun ki wo thodi der ke liye jo aaye to jo hum hi logo ne dekha toh wo puri duniya dekhe. Main toh bulata rahunga unko.”

