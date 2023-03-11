Yami Gautam’s Lost & These Top 5 Films Female-Led Films Showcase Women’s Power Proving Girls Rule The World!

From overdramatic mothers to repressive homemakers, Bollywood films have pushed actresses to the sidelines for the longest time. Now the tables have turned, and OTT has churned out some excellent movies that showcase female leads. From Lost to Qala, let’s take a look at female-led films that are sure to leave you inspired.

Lost (ZEE 5)

Touted to be inspired by true events, the film, now streaming on ZEE5, is receiving a positive response from the audience. Yami Gautam plays the role of a young woman crime reporter working on a story about the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist (Tushar Pandey). The layered story aims to represent the idea of lost values and integrity. The intensity with which Yami has performed this female-centric character is inspiring.

Kahaani

The year 2012 saw the release of Kahaani, which was a game-changer for the Hindi Film industry. The Vidya Balan film raked in approximately 60 crores in its lifetime run at the Box-Office, therefore, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time starring a female protagonist. The thriller fared better than many bigger films released in the same year like Agent Vinod, Joker, Teri Meri Kahani to name a few.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

Darlings

Darlings’ Shamsu and Badrunissa Sheikh’s Badru were popular female characters of 2022. Both gave terrific performances in every scene in the film. Shefali Shah’s carefree attitude and Alia Bhatt‘s dark comic timing was a delight to watch. They discussed the delicate subject of domestic abuse and illustrated the problems women frequently encounter. Making it even more realistic, the movie also addressed why so many women continue to be in abusive relationships.

Qala

Tripti Dimri, who portrayed Qala Manjushree in the OTT film, has been the centre of attention since its release. Qala was a gifted singer who steadily advanced in success. She struggled with the demands of success, though she was constantly critical of herself. Her character’s grey areas can be related to by ladies who try to make everyone happy around them. They worry about everything and continually question their abilities.

Well, this was our list! Which one are you planning to watch on the weekend? You should start your weekend with Lost for all the obvious reasons. Don’t you agree?

